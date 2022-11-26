LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $498,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $231.76. The stock had a trading volume of 289,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.09 and a 200 day moving average of $213.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

