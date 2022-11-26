Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after purchasing an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after buying an additional 100,562 shares in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 7.0 %

About Lithium Americas

Shares of LAC stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.