Lisk (LSK) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004871 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $113.47 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005977 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005456 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,090,326 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

