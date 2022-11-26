Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Life Time Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,132,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 1,238.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the second quarter worth $3,578,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $3,780,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.8 %

About Life Time Group

LTH opened at $12.77 on Friday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.