Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $316,099.27

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,197.76 or 0.07205232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.18 billion and approximately $316,099.27 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,764,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,763,248.73290548 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,156.59328822 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $488,512.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

