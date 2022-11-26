Liberty Financial Group Limited (LFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFGGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,157.14.

Liberty Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle finance; unsecured and secured personal loans; secured and unsecured loans; SME LOANS; and self-managed superannuation loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.