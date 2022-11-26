Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LB. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$33.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.49. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.10.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The business had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

