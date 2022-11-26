Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $6.36 Average PT from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.36.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Latham Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
