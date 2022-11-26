Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Increased to GBX 589 by Analysts at Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 589 ($6.96) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($8.99) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.11) to GBX 546 ($6.46) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Investec raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 675 ($7.98) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 600 ($7.09) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $643.29.

LCSHF opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

