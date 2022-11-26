L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.42.

NYSE:LHX opened at $228.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

