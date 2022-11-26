Konnect (KCT) Trading Down 24% This Week

Konnect (KCT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $29,363.93 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konnect has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

