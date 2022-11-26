Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Knights Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 60.45 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.68 ($5.12). The company has a market cap of £83.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,440.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Andrew Beech acquired 1,185,964 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £996,209.76 ($1,177,970.63).

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

