Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €9.30 ($9.48) and last traded at €9.24 ($9.42). 227,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.08 ($9.27).

A number of research firms recently commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.51) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $921.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.90.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

