Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KRC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

