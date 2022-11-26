Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.3 %

KWS opened at GBX 2,890 ($34.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5,666.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,434.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,379.10. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47).

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.62), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($896,976.71).

About Keywords Studios

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

