Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516,720 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $285,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $60.15. 350,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

