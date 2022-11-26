Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,856 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $344,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $242.92. 124,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average of $219.31. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $385.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

