JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Price Target to GBX 160

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.89) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Airtel Africa Price Performance
OTC:AAFRF opened at 1.40 on Tuesday. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of 1.28 and a 52 week high of 2.08.
About Airtel Africa
