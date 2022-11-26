JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $39.50

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMHC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

