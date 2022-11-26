Joystick One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,221.54 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Joystick has a market cap of $107.11 million and approximately $36,221.54 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,506.10 or 1.00003904 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00240100 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55067132 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,703.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.