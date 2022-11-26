J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.2 %

SJM stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.