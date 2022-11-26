Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading 1.9% Higher

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRMGet Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33. 5,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 138,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Insider Transactions at Iterum Therapeutics

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $156,000. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also

