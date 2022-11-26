Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading 1.9% Higher

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33. 5,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 138,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.
Insider Transactions at Iterum Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
See Also
