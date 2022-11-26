iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.70 and last traded at $132.69. Approximately 1,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 37,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.60.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

