iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Raised to $2.70

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.37. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Articles

