Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

