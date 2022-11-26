Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $13,750.36 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,412 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $13,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,188.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 26th, Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,055.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

