Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $13,750.36 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,412 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $13,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,188.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,055.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

