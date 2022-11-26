Insider Selling: Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Sells 1,016 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($134.39), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($136,535.89).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £117.95 ($139.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £20.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($86.79) and a 1 year high of £121.30 ($143.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,692.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($179.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($158.45) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a £110 ($130.07) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £136 ($160.81) to £148 ($175.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £138.31 ($163.54).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

