IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$2.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

