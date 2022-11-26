Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hyliion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $573.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Hyliion news, CFO Jon Panzer purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jon Panzer purchased 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at $322,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 42,150 shares of company stock valued at $130,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Hyliion by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hyliion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 13,618.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

