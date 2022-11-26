Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.97.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

