HSBC Downgrades Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $757.50.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

PANDY stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $33.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

