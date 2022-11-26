Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Tops $126.07 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $126.07 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.64 or 0.00058346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00251046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00088949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,082,419 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

