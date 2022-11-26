Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.75

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Trading Up 5.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
