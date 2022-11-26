holoride Price Reaches $0.0715 on Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, holoride has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $278,580.10 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.07164788 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $307,830.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

