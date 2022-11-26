Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

