Head-To-Head Review: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KemPharm and Atreca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $28.65 million 5.73 -$8.56 million N/A N/A Atreca N/A N/A -$109.32 million ($2.76) -0.39

KemPharm has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

20.9% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of KemPharm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Atreca shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KemPharm and Atreca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atreca 0 0 4 0 3.00

KemPharm presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 262.39%. Atreca has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,092.66%. Given Atreca’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than KemPharm.

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atreca has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Atreca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -328.56% -16.12% -14.17% Atreca N/A -83.57% -54.25%

Summary

KemPharm beats Atreca on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The company's lead product candidate KP1077 which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of IH and narcolepsy, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphnidate. It is also developing KP879, a prodrug product candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder and is under Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a new once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. KemPharm, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement, with KVK-Tech, Inc. and Commave Therapeutics SA. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. It also developing APN-122597, a receptor tyrosine kinase that target tumor tissues; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. Atreca, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

