Head to Head Contrast: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) vs. Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -7.60% -4.72% -3.91% Inuvo -13.28% -35.24% -25.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $30.02 million 1.30 -$3.14 million ($0.04) -15.66 Inuvo $59.83 million 0.64 -$7.60 million ($0.09) -3.56

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IZEA Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inuvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats Inuvo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA Worldwide

(Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimizes the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online; and IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.