Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

