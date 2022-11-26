Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hana Microelectronics Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company.
Hana Microelectronics Public Price Performance
Hana Microelectronics Public stock opened at 1.90 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a one year low of 1.90 and a one year high of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.90.
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.
