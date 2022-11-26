Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hana Microelectronics Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company.

Hana Microelectronics Public stock opened at 1.90 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a one year low of 1.90 and a one year high of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.90.

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

