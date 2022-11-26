Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,721,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.