H2O DAO Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $56.53 million and $78,429.48 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

