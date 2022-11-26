GYEN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $38.72 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $38.72 million and approximately $36,908.82 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

