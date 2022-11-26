Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.00). 2,180,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,569,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Gunsynd Trading Down 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

About Gunsynd

(Get Rating)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.