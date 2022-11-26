Grin Price Up 3.2% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $845,679.39 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,452.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00464570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00120846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00845196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.34 or 0.00682804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00242152 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.