Grin (GRIN) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $811,133.55 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,518.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00459228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00121105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.44 or 0.00826012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00679728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00243866 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

