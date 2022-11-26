Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Down 5.1%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 28,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 454,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 102.72%.
About Green Organic Dutchman
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.