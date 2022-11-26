Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Down 5.1%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 28,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 454,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 102.72%.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

