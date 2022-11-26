Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Gold Fields Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE GFI opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.