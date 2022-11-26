Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GFI opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

