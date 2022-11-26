goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$165.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities started coverage on goeasy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09. goeasy has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $146.61.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

