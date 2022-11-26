Gode Chain (GODE) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $452,966.76 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

