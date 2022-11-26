Gnosis Market Cap Hits $218.73 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $218.73 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $84.79 or 0.00515394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

